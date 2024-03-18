ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.above.

1. RUSSIA SANCTIONS

UK Government increases the deadline for providing certain information in relation to the Maritime Services Ban and Oil Price Cap Exception: On March 8, 2024, the UK Government increased the deadline for providing additional attestations or itemised ancillary costs from 28 days to 30 days. The UK's industry guidance on oil price cap, oil price cap general licence and related reporting forms have been updated to reflect this.. (Russian Oil Services ban - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)).

On March 8, 2024, the UK Government increased the deadline for providing additional attestations or itemised ancillary costs from 28 days to 30 days. The UK's industry guidance on oil price cap, oil price cap general licence and related reporting forms have been updated to reflect this.. (Russian Oil Services ban - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)). UK Government revokes one entry on the UK sanctions list under the Russia Regime: On March 5, 2024, the UK Government revoked Igor Viktorovich Makarov entry on the UK sanctions list. Mr Makarov is no longer subject to an asset freeze, travel ban, transport sanctions, or trust services sanctions. (Notice_Russia_050324.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)).

2. IRAN SANCTIONS

UK Government publishes guidance for UK businesses on doing business in Iran: On March 4, 2024, the UK published guidance for UK businesses on doing business in Iran. Among other things,the guide declares the UK government's support of sanctions-compliant trade with Iran and lists the certain sectors where there are export opportunities for UK businesses in Iran (including agriculture, healthcare, food and drink). (Doing business in Iran: trade and export guide - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)).

3. OTHER SANCTIONS

Upcoming OFSI webinars on maritime-related sanctions: At 3pm GMT on March 14, 2024, and March 21, 2024, respectively, OFSI will hold webinars on the UK's maritime-related sanctions covering inter alia due diligence and common evasion practices. (https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ofsi-the-maritime-sector-tickets-828453826697?aff=ebdsoporgprofile; https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ofsi-the-maritime-sector-tickets-828459874787?aff=ebdsoporgprofile).

At 3pm GMT on March 14, 2024, and March 21, 2024, respectively, OFSI will hold webinars on the UK's maritime-related sanctions covering inter alia due diligence and common evasion practices. (https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ofsi-the-maritime-sector-tickets-828453826697?aff=ebdsoporgprofile; https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ofsi-the-maritime-sector-tickets-828459874787?aff=ebdsoporgprofile). Post-Legislative Scrutiny Memorandum: Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 : On March 4, 2024, the UK Government published a memorandum that provides a summary and preliminary assessment of the provisions and implementation of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018. In respect of UK sanctions targeting Russia, the memorandum notes that the UK has amended the Russia (Sanctions (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 more than 20 times since Russian's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, increasing the number of UK Russia designations to more than 1900 as well as introducing new sanctions measures in key sectors such as finance, energy and professional services. (Post_Legislative_Scrutiny_Memorandum_Sanctions_and_Anti_Money_Laundering_Act_2018 (publishing.service.gov.uk)).

: On March 4, 2024, the UK Government published a memorandum that provides a summary and preliminary assessment of the provisions and implementation of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018. In respect of UK sanctions targeting Russia, the memorandum notes that the UK has amended the Russia (Sanctions (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 more than 20 times since Russian's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, increasing the number of UK Russia designations to more than 1900 as well as introducing new sanctions measures in key sectors such as finance, energy and professional services. (Post_Legislative_Scrutiny_Memorandum_Sanctions_and_Anti_Money_Laundering_Act_2018 (publishing.service.gov.uk)). UK Treasury Committee launches a new inquiry into the effectiveness of Russia sanctions: On February 29, 2024, the UK Treasury Committee announced the launch of a new inquiry into whether the UK's programme of economic sanctions is achieving its goal of impeding Putin's ability to fund Russian armed forces. The committee will scrutinise the work of OFSI, while MPs will be assessing the extent to which it is possible to seize frozen Russian assets and investigate questions such as whether sanctions should be broadened to include any entities buying Russian oil and gas. The deadline for submissions is March 28, 2024. (New Treasury Committee inquiry launch: are the UK's financial sanctions on Russia working? - Committees - UK Parliament)

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.