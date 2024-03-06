In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.above.

1. Russia Sanctions

OFSI amends general licence for payments by designated persons to Companies House : On February 23, 2024, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2023/3626884 to permit the payment of inter alia fees owed by or due from a designated person to Companies House for the administrative restoration of an entity previously incorporated in the UK which was struck off and dissolved by the Registrar of Companies at Companies House Administrative Restoration Fees. (Publication_Notice_-_Companies_House_General_licence_INT20233626884_Amended_23.02.2024.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

UK Government expands Common High Priority Items list: On February 22, 2024, the UK Government, in collaboration with its international partners, expanded the Common High Priority List, a list that includes Western items critical to Russian weapons systems and its military development. In particular, the list was expanded to include 5 new codes related to Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines which are crucial to the manufacture and maintenance of vital military equipment. (Russia Sanctions – Common High Priority Items List - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))

Human Rights Sanctions

UK Government adds six entries to the sanctions list under the Human Rights regime: On February 21, 2024, the UK Government designated six individuals under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020. These individuals are reportedly in charge of the Artic penal colony where Russian opposition figure Alexie Navalny died on February 16, 2024, after years of mistreatment by the Russian authorities. Those designated are (i) Aleksandr Vladimirovich Golyakov; (ii) Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin; (iii) Sergey Nikolaevich Korzhov; (iv) Aleksandr Valerievich Obraztov; (v) Vladimir Ivanovich Pilipchik; and (vi) Vasiliy Alexandrovich Vydrin, all of whom are now subject to an asset freeze and travel ban. (Notice_Global_Human_Rights_210224.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk); UK sanctions heads of Arctic penal colony where Alexei Navalny was killed - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))

Central African Republic Sanctions

UK Government amends one entry on the UK sanctions list under the CAR regime: On February 23, 2024, the UK Government amended the entry for Konstantin Aleksendrovitch Pikalov under the CAR sanctions regime. This individual remains subject to an asset freeze and travel ban. (Notice_Central_African_Republic_230224.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

Democratic Republic of Congo Sanctions

UK Government amends three entries on the UK sanctions list under the DRC regime: On February 23, 2024, the UK Government amended the entries for Willy Ngoma, Apollinaire Hakizimana and William Amuri Yakutumba, each of whom remain subject to an asset freeze and travel ban. (Notice_Democratic_Republic_of_the_Congo_230224.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions

UK Government amends one entry on the UK sanctions list under ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida regime: On February 23, 2024, the UK Government amended the entry for Abd Al-Rahman Muhammad Mustafa Al-Qaduli under the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions regime. This individual remains subject to an asset freeze, arms embargo and travel ban. (Notice_ISIL__Da_esh__and_Al-Qaida_230224.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

Other Sanctions

Mayer Brown releases podcast on sanctions : On February 23, 2024, Mayer Brown released a 13-minute podcast featuring London-based partner Jason Hungerford, as part of its Tools of the Trade podcast series on 'How It Works: Sanctions". (Tools of the Trade | Mayer Brown)

