In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. Russia Sanctions

UK Department for International Trade revises general licence for vessels: On January 18, 2024, the UK's Department for International Trade revoked and replaced General Trade Licence Russia Sanctions – Vessels. Per Notice NTE 2024/02, the General Licence has been revised to include with its scope regulations relating to the import, supply and delivery of Schedule 3DA revenue generating goods as well as related services. (General Trade Licence Russia Sanctions - Vessels (publishing.service.gov.uk)).

On January 18, 2024, the UK's Department for International Trade revoked and replaced General Trade Licence Russia Sanctions – Vessels. Per Notice NTE 2024/02, the General Licence has been revised to include with its scope regulations relating to the import, supply and delivery of Schedule 3DA revenue generating goods as well as related services. (General Trade Licence Russia Sanctions - Vessels (publishing.service.gov.uk)). UK Government amends one entry on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime: On January 15, 2024, the UK Government amended one entry on the Russia sanctions list relating to Svyatoslav Evgenievich Ostrovsky. This individual remains subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/65a504fb7eb42e0013ceb7ce/Notice_Russia_150124.pdf).

On January 15, 2024, the UK Government amended one entry on the Russia sanctions list relating to Svyatoslav Evgenievich Ostrovsky. This individual remains subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/65a504fb7eb42e0013ceb7ce/Notice_Russia_150124.pdf). UK court rejects Graham Phillips' Sanctions Act challenge: On January 12, 2024, the Administrative Court gave judgment in England's first ever case to consider the relationship between financial sanctions and freedom of expression. Graham Phillips was sanctioned by the United Kingdom in July 2022 for producing propaganda videos from the Donbas region in Ukraine which were in favour of Russia and their invasion of Ukraine. Graham Phillips had challenged the UK's decision to designate him on the grounds that (i) the UK Government did not have the power to impose financial sanctions on a person on account of their political views, and (ii) his designation was a disproportionate restriction on his right to freedom of expression. The challenge was rejected. Among other things, the Court founds that (i) Mr Phillips' video content was propaganda in favour of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; (ii) the UK Government has the power to impose sanctions on an individual who supports or promotes policies or actions which destabilise Ukraine or undermine its territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, including through acts of "expression", and (iii) the financial sanctions imposed on Phillips were proportionate. (Graham William Phillips v The Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs - Find case law - The National Archives).

2. Belarus Sanctions

UK Government amends one entry on the UK sanctions list under Belarus regime: On January 15, 2024, the UK Government amended one entry on the Belarus sanctions list relating to Petr Aleksandrovich Orlov. This individual remains subject to an asset freeze. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/65a5048e74ae66000d738aa3/Notice_Belarus_150124.pdf).

3. Other Sanctions

ECJU updates permitted destinations on 13 open general licences: On January 19, 2024, the UK's Export Control Joint Unit within the Department for International Trade updated 13 open general licences to remove countries as permissible destinations. The countries removed from the various OGLs include Burkina Faso, Haiti, Mali and Niger. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/notice-to-exporters-202403-changes-to-permitted-destinations-on-13-open-general-licences/nte-202403-changes-to-permitted-destinations-on-13-open-general-licences).

On January 19, 2024, the UK's Export Control Joint Unit within the Department for International Trade updated 13 open general licences to remove countries as permissible destinations. The countries removed from the various OGLs include Burkina Faso, Haiti, Mali and Niger. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/notice-to-exporters-202403-changes-to-permitted-destinations-on-13-open-general-licences/nte-202403-changes-to-permitted-destinations-on-13-open-general-licences). UK Government amends four entries on the UK sanctions list under ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda regime: On January 15, 2024, the UK Government made administrative amendments to four entries under the Isil (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda sanctions regime. The amended entries were in respect of: (i) Tayeb Nail; (ii) Saifi Ammar; (iii) Said Arif; and (iv) Habib Ben Ahmed Al-Loubiri. These individuals remain subject to an asset freeze, arms embargo, and travel ban. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/65a5041874ae66000d738aa2/Notice_ISIL__Da_esh__and_Al-Qaida_150124.pdf).

On January 15, 2024, the UK Government made administrative amendments to four entries under the Isil (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda sanctions regime. The amended entries were in respect of: (i) Tayeb Nail; (ii) Saifi Ammar; (iii) Said Arif; and (iv) Habib Ben Ahmed Al-Loubiri. These individuals remain subject to an asset freeze, arms embargo, and travel ban. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/65a5041874ae66000d738aa2/Notice_ISIL__Da_esh__and_Al-Qaida_150124.pdf). UK Government adds one entry to UK sanctions list under Bosnia and Herzegovina regime: On January 15, 2024, the UK Government designated one entity, Mania D.O.O., under the Bosnia and Herzegovina sanctions regime. According to the FCDO, Mania D.O.O. aided in undermining peace and security in the region via its involvement in celebrations of Republika Srspka Day in direct contravention of the country's constitution and court rulings. (Notice_Bosnia_and_Herzegovina_150124.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)).

Originally Published 22 January 2024

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.