1. Russia Sanctions

UK makes statement on humanitarian aid in Ukraine at UN Security Council: On January 10, 2024, UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward made a statement at the UN Security Council estimating that more than 14.6 million Ukrainians will require humanitarian assistance in 2024. In the address, among other things Ambassador Woodward called on all UN Members to implement UN resolutions, and on Russia to (i) cease its trading in arms with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), (ii) implement all UNSC resolutions in full, and (iii) restate its commitment to the global non-proliferation regime. (Over 14.6 million Ukrainians will need humanitarian assistance this year: UK statement at the UN Security Council - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)).

2. North Korea Sanctions

UK Government amends 2 entries on UK sanctions list under DPRK regime: On January 8, 2024, the UK Government made administrative amendments to two entries under the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) sanctions regime. The relevant entities were: (i) General Bureau of Atomic Energy; and (ii) Academy of National Defense Science. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/659c05d9d7737c000ef33579/Notice_Democratic_People_s_Republic_of_Korea_080124.pdf).

3. Other Sanctions

UK Government amends 14 entries on UK sanctions list under ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda regime: On January 11, 2024, the UK Government made 14 administrative amendments to entries for 12 individuals and two entities on the UK sanctions list under the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda sanctions regime. The individuals are: Khalid Abd Al-Rahman Hamd Al-Fawaz; Saifi Ammar; Kamel Djermane; Salah Eddine Gasmi; Adem Yilmaz;Mohamed Belkalem;Tayeb Nail;Abd Al-Rahman Ould Muhammad Al-Husayn Ould Muhammad Salim;Said Arif;Ahmed Abdullah Saleh Al-Khazmari Al-Zahrani;Abd Al-Rahman Muhammad Mustafa Al-Qaduli;Mohamad Rafi Bin Udin, The two entities are: Benevolence International Foundation; and Al Furqan. (Notice_ISIL__Da_esh__and_Al-Qaida_110124.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)).

