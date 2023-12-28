In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. Russia Sanctions

2. Iran Sanctions

UK launches Iran sanctions regime: On December 14, 2023, the Iran sanctions regime came into force, revoking and replacing the Iran (Human Rights) sanctions regime. As a result, 173 entries have been transferred from the Iran (Human Rights) regime to the Iran regime and a further eight entries have been added to the UK sanctions list. These are: (i) Esmail Qaani; (ii) Mohammed Saeed Izadi; (iii) Ali Marshad Shirazi; (iv) Majid Zaree; (v) Mostafa Majid Khani; (vi) Khaled Qaddoumi; (vii) Nasser Abu Sharif; and (viii) Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force. (Notice_Iran_141223.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk); New Iranian sanction regime comes in to force - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)).

3. Counter-terrorism Sanctions

UK Government adds seven entries to UK sanctions list under counter terrorism regime: On December 13, 2023, the UK Government, in a coordinated act with the United States, designated seven individuals affiliated with Hamas under the Counter Terrorism International Sanctions Regime. The individuals sanctioned are: (i) Akram Al-Ajouri; (ii) Aiman Ahmad Al-Duwaik; (iii) Khaled Chouman; (iv) Maher Rebhi Namr Obeid; (v) Mahmoud Zahar; (vi) Ali Baraka; and (vii) Rida Ali Khamis. (UK and US target Hamas with new sanctions to isolate terror group - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk); https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/65798c920467eb001355f6cb/Notice_Counter_Terrorism__International__131223.pdf).

On December 13, 2023, the UK Government, in a coordinated act with the United States, designated seven individuals affiliated with Hamas under the Counter Terrorism International Sanctions Regime. The individuals sanctioned are: (i) Akram Al-Ajouri; (ii) Aiman Ahmad Al-Duwaik; (iii) Khaled Chouman; (iv) Maher Rebhi Namr Obeid; (v) Mahmoud Zahar; (vi) Ali Baraka; and (vii) Rida Ali Khamis. (UK and US target Hamas with new sanctions to isolate terror group - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk); https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/65798c920467eb001355f6cb/Notice_Counter_Terrorism__International__131223.pdf). UK Government amends one entry on UK sanctions list under counter terrorism regime: On December 11, 2023, the UK Government amended the entry for Adbelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, under the Counter Terrorism (International) sanctions regime. This individual remains subject to an asset freeze, travel ban, and targeted arms embargo. (Notice_Counter_Terrorism__International__111223.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

4. Haiti Sanctions

UK Government adds four entries to UK sanctions list under Haiti regime: On December 11, 2023, the UK sanctioned four individuals under the Haiti Sanctions Regime. The individuals are: (i) Johnson Andre, (ii) Renel Destina, (iii) Wilson Joseph, and (iv) Vitelhomme Innocent, each of whom are believed to be gang leaders. (Notice_Haiti_111223.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)).

5. Belarus Sanctions

UK Government amends two entries on UK sanctions list under Belarus regime: On December 11, 2023, the UK Government made two administrative amendments to the entries for (i) Mikhail Ivanovich Dola and (ii) Mikhail Kavaliou, under the Belarus sanctions regime. Both individuals remain subject to an asset freeze and travel ban. (Notice_Belarus_111223.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)).

6. Other Sanctions

OFSI publishes annual sanction review for 2022-2023: On December 14, 2023, OFSI published its annual report for year 2022-2023. The report sets out inter alia details of OFSI's enforcement activity and licensing decisions during the reporting period. (OFSI_Annual_Review_2022_to_2023_Strengthening_our_Sanctions.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)).

Originally Published by 18 December 2023

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.