In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. Russia Sanctions

OFSI amends general licence for correspondent banking payments: On November 24, 2023, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2023/3566356 which authorises certain correspondent banking payments. The amendment extends the expiry date of the general licence to 14 December 2023. (General_Licence_Trapped_Payments_.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

On November 21, 2023, the UK Export Control Joint Unit published a new version of its guidance on strategic export controls. Among other things, the guidance explains what control lists are, who must comply with export controls and when, how to apply for an export licence and the penalties for non-compliance. (UK strategic export controls - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)) Recording of webinar with UK Government on Ownership and Control available: On November 21, 2023, a webinar featuring Daniel Drake (Deputy Director, Sanctions Directorate, FCDO) and Bethany Davies (Deputy Director, OFSI), among others, was held to discuss the recent court cases in Mints and Litasco v Der Mond and the recently issued UK Government guidance on ownership and control. A full recording of the webinar is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Tl7Q3rCGv0.

On November 21, 2023, the UK Export Control Joint Unit published a new version of its guidance on strategic export controls. Among other things, the guidance explains what control lists are, who must comply with export controls and when, how to apply for an export licence and the penalties for non-compliance. (UK strategic export controls - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)) Recording of webinar with UK Government on Ownership and Control available: On November 21, 2023, a webinar featuring Daniel Drake (Deputy Director, Sanctions Directorate, FCDO) and Bethany Davies (Deputy Director, OFSI), among others, was held to discuss the recent court cases in Mints and Litasco v Der Mond and the recently issued UK Government guidance on ownership and control. A full recording of the webinar is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Tl7Q3rCGv0.

2. Syria Sanctions

UK High Court gives permission to argue that Syria sanctions regulations breach human rights: On November 15, 2023, the UK High Court granted permission for a judicial review challenging the UK Government's decision to maintain and not revoke the UK Syria (Sanctions) (Exit) Regulations 2019. Mr Justice Fordham has permitted two grounds to be argued at judicial review, namely the inability (i) to remit money to close family in Syria, and (ii) to send correspondence to Syria. (Nassani & Ors, R (On the Application Of) v Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth And Development Affairs [2023] EWHC 2853 (Admin) (15 November 2023) (bailii.org))

3. Other

UK and South Korea sign sanction accord: On November 24, 2023, UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, signed a sanctions accord to strengthen the countries' joint ability to enforce sanctions against North Korea through joint sea patrols, and to prevent the development of North Korea's illegal weapons programme. The accord demonstrates the increased ambition of the UK-South Korean diplomatic partnership, which makes its 140th anniversary this year. (UK and Republic of Korea to enforce sanctions against North Korea through joint sea patrols - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))

