In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. Russia Sanctions

UK Government amends Russian entry on UK Sanctions List: On October 31, 2023, the UK amended the entry for individual Veniamin Ivanovich Kondratyevm on the UK sanctions list. Kondratyevm remains subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions. (Notice_Russia_311023.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

UK Government published response to Foreign Affairs Committee report on Wagner group: On October 30, 2023, the UK Government published its response to a July 2023 report published by the Foreign Affairs Committee named 'Guns for gold: the Wagner Network exposed'. The Government's response states that the Wagner Group was designated under the Russia sanctions regime in March 2022 and has now been proscribed as a terrorist organisation. The response also indicated that the Government considers that existing sanctions coordination mechanisms with the EU and US are adequate, and that the Government needs to be prepared to impose sanctions on Russian and Chinese private military security companies. (Guns for gold: the Wagner Network exposed – Government Response to the Committee's Seventh Report - Foreign Affairs Committee (parliament.uk))

UK Government updates General Licence for provision of civilian telecommunication services and new media: On October 30, 2023, the UK Government updated General Licence INT/2022/1875276, which permits certain activities related to the provision of civilian telecommunications and news media services. The updated General Licence (i) states that PJSC MegaFon and its subsidiaries and Digital Invest Limited Liability Company are civilian telecommunication designated persons under the licence; and (ii) has been extended until May 30, 2026. (Telecoms_GL_Publication_Notice_October_2023.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

2. Iran Sanctions

UK Government amends Iran entry on UK Sanctions List: On October 30, 2023, the UK amended the entry for Farasakht Industries on the UK sanctions list. Farasakht Industries remains subject to an asset freeze. (Notice_Iran__Nuclear__271023.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

3. Myanmar Sanctions

UK Government imposes sanctions against six new targets under Myanmar regime: On October 31, 2023, the UK Government added five individuals and one entity associated with the Myanmar military to the UK sanctions list under the Myanmar sanctions regime. The persons added to the list were: (i) Sit Taing Aung, (ii) Htoo Htet Tay Za, (iii) Pye Phyo Tay Za, (iv) Myo Thitsar, (v) Kyaw Min Oo, and (vi) International Group of Entrepreneur Services Company Limited. All of these persons are either involved in the supply of restricted goods (aircraft parts) or the provision of financial services to the security forces. (UK and international partners target Myanmar arms dealers and military financiers with new sanctions - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)) (Notice_Myanmar_311023.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

Originally published 06 November 2023

