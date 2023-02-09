On February 3, 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions on eight senior executives of Paravar Pars Company (Paravar Pars), an Iran-based firm that was previously sanctioned by the United States and European Union for manufacturing Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force (IRGC ASF). Moreover, OFAC also identified two Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) vessels, the IRIS MAKRAN and the frigate IRIS DENA, as property in which the Government of Iran has an interest.

In its announcement, the Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson stated that "Iranian entities continue to produce UAVs for Iran's IRGC and military. More broadly, Iran is supplying UAVs for Russia's combat operations to target critical infrastructure in Ukraine . . .[t]he United States will continue to aggressively target all elements of Iran's UAV program."

The February 3, 2023 sanctions designation was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, "Blocking Property of Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferators and Their Supporters." Since September 2022, the United States has issued five rounds of designations of individuals and entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian UAVs, some of which have been used by Moscow in attacks on civilians.

OFAC alleged that Paravar Pars manufactured and tested UAVs for the IRGC ASF and IRGC Navy, specifically playing a role in the research, development, and production of the Shahed-171 UAV. This announcement is not the first time Paravar Pars was sanctioned by OFAC, as it was designated pursuant to E.O. 13382 on September 8, 2022, for having provided, or attempted to provide, financial, material, technological or other support for, or goods or services in support of, the IRGC ASF.

New Sanctions Designations

In OFAC's announcement, which can be read here in full, OFAC listed in detail the Paravar Pars' Board of Directors and the IRIN vessels as designated for sanctions. The sanctioned individuals are as follows:

Sanctions on the Board of Directors

Hossein Shamsabadi (Shamsabadi)—currently serving as Paravar Pars' Managing Director and CEO, and as a member of the firm's Board of Directors.

Ali Reza Tangsiri (Tangsiri)—currently serving as the Chairman of the Board for Paravar Pars. Tangsiri is also the Commander of the IRGC Navy and has publicly discussed IRGC Navy drills involving fixed-wing aircraft and UAVs. As Commander, Tangsiri oversees the IRGC Navy's testing of UAVs and cruise missiles. Tangsiri was previously designated pursuant to the counterterrorism authority E.O. 13224 on June 24, 2019, for acting for or on behalf of the IRGC.

Abualfazl Nazeri (Nazeri)—currently serving as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for Paravar Pars.

Mohsen Asadi (Asadi)—currently serving as a member of Paravar Pars' Board of Directors and has previously served in a managerial role for the company.

Mohammad Sadegh Heidari Mousa (Heidari Mousa)—currently serving as a member of Paravar Pars' Board of Directors. Mousa is also an IRGC Navy official.

Abulfazl Salehnejad (Salehnejad)—served previously as a member of Paravar Pars' Board of Directors.

Mohammad Reza Mohammadi (Mohammadi)—currently serving as a member of Paravar Pars' Board of Directors.

Abulghasem Valagohar (Valagohar)—currently serving as a member of Paravar Pars' Board of Directors.

Shamsabadi, Tangsiri, Nazeri, Asadi, Heidari Mousa, Salehnejad, Mohammadi, and Valagohar were all designated pursuant to E.O. 13382 for acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Paravar Pars.

IRIN Vessels

OFAC further remarked that the forward base ship IRIS MAKRAN (MAKRAN), an oil tanker that was repurposed for naval operations and maintains UAV launch capabilities, is currently conducting an international voyage. The naval frigate IRIS DENA (DENA) is also accompanying the MAKRAN on this voyage.

OFAC then identified MAKRAN and DENA as property in which the Government of Iran has an interest pursuant to E.O. 13599, "Blocking Property of the Government of Iran and Iranian Financial Institutions."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.