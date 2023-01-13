2022 was an unprecedented year in the development of international financial and trade sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The sanctions imposed on Russia by the UK, EU, US, Japan, Switzerland and others represent the most severe sanctions ever imposed on a major economy. For the UK and EU in particular, the breadth and speed with which such sanctions have been imposed on Russia is without parallel – and both jurisdictions are still working through practical issues that have arisen concerning the interpretation and enforcement of the sanctions. At the same time, the enforcement powers of UK and EU regulatory authorities have been expanded and the capacity of regulators to deal with the implementation and enforcement of sanctions is beginning to increase to match their expanded role.

In this article we focus on the UK and EU Russia sanctions introduced in 2022 – providing an overview of those sanctions and then looking forward to the likely developments in 2023.1

Overview and applicability of UK/EU Russia sanctions

Since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the UK and EU have adopted several waves of sanctions against Russia, building upon the sanctions originally imposed on Russia in 2014 in connection with its annexation of Crimea.2 They have frozen the assets of numerous individuals and organisations, and severely curtailed the ability of UK/EU persons to do business in or with Russia through sanctions on trade, finance and services. The sanctions apply not only to activities carried out within the territory of the UK/EU, but also to the activities of UK/EU incorporated entities and UK/EU nationals wherever they are located in the world.3 UK sanctions also generally apply to British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, such as Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.4

In the UK, financial sanctions are implemented and enforced by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation ("OFSI"), which is part of HM Treasury, and trade sanctions are the responsibility of the Department for International Trade ("DIT").5 Both OFSI and DIT have issued a considerable body of guidance6 on the interpretation of UK sanctions as well as licences permitting certain activities that would otherwise be in breach of sanctions (including for the daily living expenses of sanctioned persons).7 In the EU, sanctions enforcement is the responsibility of the relevant competent authority in each EU Member State (which may also issue derogations from EU sanctions in limited circumstances),8 and the European Commission has issued extensive guidance on the interpretation of EU sanctions.9

Asset Freezes

Over 1200 individuals and entities were subject to an "asset freeze" by the UK/EU in 2022, including major Russian banks, key associates of President Putin and members of the Russian legislature.10 In the UK alone, approximately £18 billion was reported as frozen under the UK Russia sanctions in 2022.11 The effect of an "asset freeze" is to prevent UK/EU persons from dealing (directly or indirectly) in the funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by designated persons as well as the making available of funds or economic resources to such persons. The restrictions also extend to entities that are owned (50% or more) or controlled by a designated person.12

This means that financial institutions and corporates, already accustomed to sanctions compliance, must undertake increasingly detailed analysis of the ownership structure of clients and counterparties to determine whether they are owned or controlled by a designated person. However, it is difficult to do this with certainty where the definition of "control," already widely defined, varies by jurisdiction and the analysis is inevitably very fact specific.13 It may, therefore, be advisable to seek guidance from the relevant competent authority where there is doubt, if possible.14

Sanctions on the financial services sector

In addition to targeting specific entities and individuals, both the UK and EU have targeted Russia's access to loans, investments and the financial markets more generally. These include (but are not limited to):

Loans: Both the UK and EU have prohibited the provision of new loans or credit with a maturity of more than 30 days to the Government of Russia, its Central Bank and a number of large Russian banks and corporates. 15 The UK has gone further and prohibited any loans to persons "connected with Russia" (broadly speaking entities incorporated or domiciled in Russia) or entities owned by them. 16

Both the UK and EU have prohibited the provision of new loans or credit with a maturity of more than 30 days to the Government of Russia, its Central Bank and a number of large Russian banks and corporates. The UK has gone further and prohibited any loans to persons "connected with Russia" (broadly speaking entities incorporated or domiciled in Russia) or entities owned by them. Transferable securities: Both the UK and EU have prohibited dealings in transferable securities or money-market instruments of certain maturities issued by or on behalf of the Government of Russia, its Central Bank and a number of large Russian banks and corporates after 1 March and 9 March 2022, respectively. 17 As with loans, the UK has also prohibited dealings in transferable securities or money-market instruments issued by persons connected with Russia.

Both the UK and EU have prohibited dealings in transferable securities or money-market instruments of certain maturities issued by or on behalf of the Government of Russia, its Central Bank and a number of large Russian banks and corporates after 1 March and 9 March 2022, respectively. As with loans, the UK has also prohibited dealings in transferable securities or money-market instruments issued by persons connected with Russia. Investments: The UK has prohibited investments in Russian businesses or land (as well as the provision of loans or the dealing in transferable securities issued for the purpose of such investments), with some exceptions. 18 The EU currently only prohibits investments in Russia's energy and mining sectors, although the financing of investments in Russia is also prohibited. 19

The UK has prohibited investments in Russian businesses or land (as well as the provision of loans or the dealing in transferable securities issued for the purpose of such investments), with some exceptions. The EU currently only prohibits investments in Russia's energy and mining sectors, although the financing of investments in Russia is also prohibited. SWIFT bans: The EU, UK, Canada and US issued a joint statement in late February 2022, announcing that selected Russian banks would be removed from inter-bank financial messaging systems, such as SWIFT, severely curtailing their access to the financial payments system.20

Sanctions on other services

The UK and EU Russia Sanctions currently prohibit the direct or indirect provision of a range of services including accounting, business, IT and management consulting, engineering and public relations services to the Russian government or legal persons, entities or bodies established in Russia, subject to certain exceptions.21 The EU Russia Sanctions go further, also prohibiting the provision of legal advisory services, with some exceptions.

Trade sanctions

The UK and EU have imposed trade-related sanctions across a number of sectors central to the Russian economy, which have also had a very substantial impact on non-Russian companies. These include, but are not limited to:

Energy: Both the UK and EU have sought to restrict Russia's revenue from energy related products and to disrupt its oil, gas and coal industries. This has been particularly challenging given the EU's reliance on Russian gas, oil and, to a lesser extent, coal. However, both now generally prohibit: the import of Russian oil and coal and the provision of services and financing in relation to the same; 22 the maritime transport of certain Russian oil wherever it is to be delivered (along with related financial, insurance and brokering services), save where the price for that oil is at or below the $60 price cap; and 23 the export to Russia of goods for use in its oil and gas industries and the provision of related services and financing. 24

Both the UK and EU have sought to restrict Russia's revenue from energy related products and to disrupt its oil, gas and coal industries. This has been particularly challenging given the EU's reliance on Russian gas, oil and, to a lesser extent, coal. However, both now generally prohibit: Aviation: In addition to banning Russian owned or operated aircraft from UK/EU airspace, 25 it is prohibited to export or otherwise make aircraft (and related products such as jet engines) available in Russia or for use in Russia. 26 The provision of financial and other services in relation to such activities is also prohibited and restrictions have also been introduced in relation to aviation fuel. In practice, this has meant that the leasing of aircraft for use in Russia is generally prohibited (along with related financing and insurance), with certain exceptions. 27

In addition to banning Russian owned or operated aircraft from UK/EU airspace, it is prohibited to export or otherwise make aircraft (and related products such as jet engines) available in Russia or for use in Russia. The provision of financial and other services in relation to such activities is also prohibited and restrictions have also been introduced in relation to aviation fuel. In practice, this has meant that the leasing of aircraft for use in Russia is generally prohibited (along with related financing and insurance), with certain exceptions. Other products: Other products deemed to be generating significant revenue for the Russian economy have also been subject to import bans and prohibitions on related services and financing. These include spirits, steel, wood and cements.28

