Context

On 3 December 2022, the European Commission ("EU") amended its restrictive measures ("Sanctions") in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine.1 Aside from the introduction of a price cap for crude oil and petroleum products ("oil products") originating or exported from Russia, the EU also amended important provisions relating to the transportation of oil products to third countries.

These amendments were accompanied on the same day by the publication of an FAQ by the European Commission ("Commission").2

Background

In June 2022, the Council of the European Union ("Council") imposed a series of sanctions relating to the transport of oil products originating in or exported from Russian to third countries (non-EU countries):

On 3 June 2002, the Council imposed a prohibition on providing technical assistance, brokering services or financing or financial assistance related to the transport to third countries of oil products originating in or exported from Russia ("Prohibition on Oil Transport Services"). 3

On 6 October 2022, the Council imposed a prohibition on transporting to third countries crude oil or certain petroleum products falling under CN code 2710 that originate in or are exported from Russia ("Prohibition on Oil Transport").4

Extension of the scope of the Prohibition on Oil Transport Services and the Prohibition on Oil Transport

Through its 3 December 2022 amendments, the Council extended the Prohibition on Oil Transport Services and the Prohibition on Oil Transport to include the trade and brokering of oil products.

As a result, the Prohibition on Oil Transport Services now covers the provision directly or indirectly of technical assistance, brokering services or financing or financial assistance related to the trading, brokering or transport, including through ship-to-ship transfers, to third countries of crude oil or petroleum products which originate in Russia or which have been exported from Russia.

Similarly, the Prohibition on Oil Transport now covers the trading, brokering or transport, including through ship-to-ship transfers, to third countries of crude oil falling under CN code 2709 00, as of 5 December 2022, or petroleum products falling under CN code 2710, as of 5 February 2023.5

Introduction of a new exemption from the Prohibition on Oil Transport Services and the Prohibition on Oil Transport

Through the amendments adopted on 3 December 2022, the Council introduced an exemption from the Prohibition on Oil Transport Services and the Prohibition on Oil Transport. The exemption is to apply where necessary for the urgent prevention or mitigation of an event likely to have a serious and significant impact on human health and safety or the environment or as a response to natural disasters.

The use of this exemption is subject to an obligation of notification to the national competent authority.

Upcoming adoption of supportive measures for the EU shipping industry

Through the recitals to the new regulation, the Council also indicates that the Commission intends to adopt supportive measures aiming to preserve the credibility and strategic importance of the Union's shipping industry, maintaining and further enhancing the competitiveness of EU shipping while protecting the interest of the competitive operation of ships flying the flags of Member States as well as encouraging the re-flagging of ships to Member States' ship registers.

While the exact nature and scope of the supportive measures are yet to be determined, they should be adopted at the latest by 5 February 2023.

Entry into force

The new amendments to the Prohibitions on Oil Transport Services and the Prohibition on Oil Transport entered into force on 4 December 2022.

Companies involved in the trade of oil products (originating in or exported from Russia) should carefully review the new scope of the measures and carefully consider the impact on their business.

With extensive experience helping EU and non-EU companies navigate EU sanctions, Mayer Brown stands ready to help companies to assess the impact of the amendments and the price cap on their business.

Footnotes 1. Council Decision (CFSP) 2022/2369 of 3 December 2022 amending Decision 2014/512/CFSP concerning restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine, OJ L 311I , 3.12.2022, p. 8; Council Regulation (EU) 2022/2367 of 3 December 2022 amending Regulation (EU) No 833/2014 concerning restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine, OJ L 311I , 3.12.2022, p. 1; Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/2368 of 3 December 2022 amending Council Regulation (EU) No 833/2014 concerning restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine, OJ L 311I , 3.12.2022, p. 5. 2. Available at: https://finance.ec.europa.eu/publications/oil-price-cap_en. 3. Council Regulation (EU) 2022/879 of 3 June 2022 amending Regulation (EU) No 833/2014 concerning restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine, OJ L 153, 3.6.2022, p. 53, Article 1 introducing an Article 3n. Council Decision (CFSP) 2022/884 of 3 June 2022 amending Decision 2014/512/CFSP concerning restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine, OJ L 153, 3.6.2022, p. 128, Article 1 introducing an Article 4p. 4. Council Regulation (EU) 2022/1904 of 6 October 2022 amending Regulation (EU) No 833/2014 concerning restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine, OJ L 259I , 6.10.2022, p. 3; Council Decision (CFSP) 2022/1909 of 6 October 2022 amending Decision 2014/512/CFSP concerning restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine, OJ L 259I , 6.10.2022, p. 122. 5. Crude oil covers products listed under Annex XXV of Regulation 833/2014 falling under CN code 2709 00. Petroleum products covers products listed under Annex XXV of Regulation 833/2014 falling under CN code 2710. Regulation 833/2014 is available at: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX%3A02014R0833-20221007.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2022. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.