On the 26 September 2022, the UK Government announced 92 new sanctions targeting individuals and entities in response to the Russian organised referendums in Ukraine.

In connection with the referendums, 33 individuals have been sanctioned including Ivan Kusov, the Minister of Education and Science in the Luhansk People's Republic, and Sergei Yeliseyev, the Head of Government in Kherson and Vice Admiral of the Russian Navy. The UK also sanctioned IMA Consulting, a PR agency being used in connection with the referendums, and Goznak, a security documents company.

The UK Government sanctioned four more Russian businesspersons, including:

God Nisanov and Zarakh Iliev, owners of Kievskaya Ploshchad Group, a major construction company Iskander Makhmudov, President and founder of Ural Mining and Metallurgic Company Igor Makarov, President and owner of ARETI International Group, a major investor in the oil and gas sector

The sanctions package also includes 55 board members from state-linked organisations, including:

23 individuals from Gazprombank Board of Directors and Management Board 16 members of the Sberbank Supervisory Board, Executive Board and other Directors 10 individuals from Sovcombank, including the Deputy Chairman and members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board

The press release can be found here: UK sanctions collaborators of Russia's illegal sham referendums - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

The financial notice can be found here: Notice_Russia_260922.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)