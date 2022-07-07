UK:
UK Government Adds Six New Individuals To UK Sanctions List
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On the 4 July 2022, the UK government added six new individuals
in the Russian media industry and one entity, an online news site,
to the UK sanctions list. These include:
- Aleyona Anatolyevna Chuguleva
- Darya Aleksandrovna Dugina
- Yuriy Sergeyevich Fedin
- Yevgeniy Eduardovich Glotov
- Aelita Leonidovna Mamakova
- Mikhail Anatolyevich Sinelin
- United World International, an online news site
The financial notice can be found here: Notice_Russia_040722.pdf
(publishing.service.gov.uk)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from UK
Sanctions Tracker – New UK Trade Sanctions
Herbert Smith Freehills
This briefing summarises the new Russia sanctions measures introduced by the UK on 23 June 2022 and provides a round-up of other key UK and EU developments since our last sanctions tracker post.
Letters Of Credit & Sanctions
Hannaford Turner
A principal characteristic of letters of credit (LCs) is their autonomous nature. For those LCs that incorporate the ICC's Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits Publication No. 600 (UCP 600),...