UK: UK Government Adds Six New Individuals To UK Sanctions List

On the 4 July 2022, the UK government added six new individuals in the Russian media industry and one entity, an online news site, to the UK sanctions list. These include:

Aleyona Anatolyevna Chuguleva Darya Aleksandrovna Dugina Yuriy Sergeyevich Fedin Yevgeniy Eduardovich Glotov Aelita Leonidovna Mamakova Mikhail Anatolyevich Sinelin United World International, an online news site

The financial notice can be found here: Notice_Russia_040722.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)

