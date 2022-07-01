The UK yesterday (13 April 2022) sanctioned a further 206 individuals in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Those sanctioned include the family and staff of sanctioned Russian oligarchs, and 178 individuals who have played a role in supporting illegal breakaway regions of Ukraine. The sanctions against the latter have been imposed in coordination with the EU.

The relevant government press release is available here.

The relevant Financial Sanctions Notice is available here: Notice_Russia_130422.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)

Originally published 14 April, 2022

