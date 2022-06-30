Following weeks of negotiations, the European Council has agreed on the sixth package of Russia sanctions. Over the course of the European Council's "special meeting", held on the 30 and 31 May 2022, EU leaders agreed to ban most Russian oil imports, including crude oil and petroleum products. On the 2 and 3 June 2022, the legal acts were uploaded to the Official journal (see below). The main elements of the package include:

Oil

The EU is prohibiting the purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU. The ban covers all seaborne oil purchases, which make up around two thirds of Europe's imports from Russia but is subject to a temporary exemption for crude oil delivered from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline. This exemption is currently indefinite, however, Germany and Poland have reportedly pledged to stop oil imports via the northern part of the Druzhba pipeline by the end of 2022.

Additionally, Bulgaria will be permitted to continue importing Russian crude oil and refined products by sea until the end of 2024. Croatia will be able to purchase Russian vacuum gas oil for its refinery until the end of 2023.

Services and insurance

The EU is prohibiting EU accounting, lobbying, public relations, and consultancy companies from providing services to Russian entities. This is coordinated with the United Kingdom and other G7 countries.

The EU, together with the United Kingdom and other G7 countries, is blocking insurance and re-insurance of ships carrying Russian oil by EU firms. New insurance contracts are immediately banned and current ones will be phased out over a six month period.

SWIFT

The EU is de-SWIFTING three additional Russian credit institutions – Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow, and Russian Agricultural Bank. It is also de-SWIFTING the Belarusian Bank for Development and Reconstruction.

Broadcasting

The EU is suspending the broadcasting activities of three additional Russian state-owned outlets: Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24/Russia 24 and TV Centre International.

Export Restrictions

The EU has expanded its list of goods subject to export restrictions, including 80 chemicals that could be used to manufacture chemical weapons.

Individuals

The EU has expanded the list of individuals and companies facing asset freezes and travel bans. These sanctions target individuals associated with the military, businesspersons, and family members of listed oligarchs and Kremlin officials. Companies in the defence industry have also been sanctioned.

