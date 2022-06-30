On the 16 June 2022, the UK announced new sanctions against Russia targeting twelve new individuals, including the Russian Children's Rights Commissioner, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, and several more individuals linked to the Russian military.

Those targeted include:

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Sergey Savostyanov, the deputy of the Moscow city Duma Alexey Isaykin, President and Board Member of Russian transport company Volga-Dnepr Group Four Military Colonels from the 64th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade Members of the 'Salvation Committee for Peace and Order'

The press release can be found here: UK sanctions Russian linked to forced transfers and adoptions - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

The financial notice can be found here: Notice_Russia_160622.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)