1 July 2022 was to be the date that border controls on EU imports were to come fully into force. Today, the Government has announced that these will not be introduced this year. For those still getting to grips with the rules introduced on 1 January this year, this is a relief.

According to the statement from the Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Government will instead concentrate on "accelerating our transformative programme to digitise Britain's borders, harnessing new technologies and data to reduce friction and costs for businesses and consumers".

To read the full statement click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.