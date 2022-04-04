self

In this mini-series, we discuss the recent sanctions measures implemented in the US, EU, and UK as a response to the crisis in Ukraine. In this episode, Jonathan Cross, Lode Van Den Hende, Elizabeth Head, and Brittany Crosby-Banyai focus on the recent sanctions that impact the Russian energy sector. We will continue to monitor developments in this area, and encourage you to subscribe to be kept informed of latest developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.