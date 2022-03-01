ARTICLE

UK: United Kingdom Sanctions Putin, EU And U.S. To Join Shortly

Today, the United Kingdom imposed asset freeze restrictions on Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The largely symbolic measure requires that funds, assets, and economic resources subject to U.K. jurisdiction belonging to Putin and Lavrov be frozen.

Media reports indicate that the United States and European Union will implement similar measures.

