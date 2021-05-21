ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Switzerland is the most competitive business center in the world. There are numerous good reasons to locate a business in Switzerland: a liberal economic system, political stability, close links with foreign markets, excellent education and healthcare systems, an outstanding infrastructure, a high standard of living, and a competitive tax system.

Moreover, Switzerland is a highly industrialized technology location with leading research facilities and access to highly qualified specialists. Leading clusters in the life sciences and engineering sectors promote the use of new, disruptive technologies and allow the rapid introduction of new applications in an open market in the heart of Europe.

It is absolutely critical for potential investors to manage and protect valuable intellectual capital in an efficient and profitable manner by developing a solid IP strategy in Switzerland. Our distinguished speakers will talk about IP law best practices from a strategic, tax, legal and practical perspective in order to equip you with the best tools and frameworks to enhance your performance and facilitate your expansion to Switzerland. In addition, best practices will be shared in how to successfully market and authorize products in Switzerland (with a special focus on the life science sector (devices and diagnostics).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.