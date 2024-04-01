Welcome to the ninth episode in our series of podcasts exploring the people aspects of ESG.

In this episode, Associates Hanna Bates-Martens and Holly Robson in our Employment team discuss ESG in the context of remuneration and benefits with Partner Mahesh Varia from our Tax team and head of the Incentives and Remuneration group. Our speakers explore the ways in which businesses are increasingly using ESG metrics in their compensation structures to encourage desired behaviours and help achieve their ESG objectives.

Listen below to learn how this is being achieved:

