Our research on non-executive directors remuneration has observed a significant increase in complexity and time commitment associated with Board duties.

WTW collected 278 individual answers through our survey and conducted two workshop with the French and Greek institutes of directors. The participants have board responsibilities among 20 European countries. 85% of the respondents surveyed serve in five or less boards and are non-executive independent directors

Board fees in Europe no longer being adequate for non-executive directors.

The importance of adequate benchmarking in determining fees.

The view on using shares as part of the fee packages.

An assessment of the impact of inflation or pay.

Where proxy advisors are starting to make recommendations.

