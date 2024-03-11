Our webcast explored trends and developments in executive pay from 2023, and provided insights into expectations for 2024.

Organizations joined the webcast to learn about the increasing influence of non-European markets on competition for executive talent in Europe, how non-executive director remuneration is changing quickly, and the need to remain relevant in both cases. Silvia Gatti from Glass Lewis also shared guidance on shareholder and proxy expectations for 2024.

The latest remuneration trends from the 2023 AGM season

Find out more about similarities and differences in the level, structure and design of CEO remuneration in Europe, the implementation status of ESG metrics in incentive design and the expected trends in executive board remuneration for the upcoming season.

How globalisation is affecting the environment surrounding executive pay and how companies are adapting to compete

European companies often must compete with the US market when it comes to hiring international talent. Learn more about how leading European companies are beginning to challenge existing market norms to compete.

Are Non-Executives Directors getting their 'fair share'?

In 2023 WTW and ecoDA partnered to get insights of Non-Executive Directors within 20 European countries to understand their views on the current quantum and structure of NED remuneration with regards on increasing complexity and time commitment. Learn more about making NED remuneration ready for the future.

Proxy and investor view across Europe

Have a detailed look at AGM results 2023 for the major European markets and the key concerns raised by investors and proxy advisors. As investors have a range of nuanced perspectives, therefore it helps to get a detailed understanding of their views ahead of the 2024 AGM season.

Complete the form on the right, or below on a mobile device, to watch our webcast on-demand.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.