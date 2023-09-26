Our recap of the UK IPO executive compensation trends on the UK Main Market in the last four years.

This report provides a review of the UK IPO executive compensation trends through our research on companies who have listed on the United Kingdom Main Market between January 2019 to December 2022 providing observations on legacy and one-off awards and ongoing incentive plan design for Executive Directors on IPO.

1

First, a review of the companies in our sample, including:

Who listed where?

We consider market capitalisation and the indices they entered.

Ownership structure?

What were the ownership structures of the companies in our sample?

2

Secondly, we analysed disclosures on incentives granted prior to IPO for executive directors in our sample. This section examines market data in the following areas:

Legacy incentives

Contingent awards

'Plug the gap' incentives

Looking at quantum, award vehicle, vesting schedule and the reasons for the awards. We also consider the external perspective and whether granting such awards leads to negative voting outcomes at the first AGM post-admission.

3

Lastly, we look at disclosures for forward-looking executive director remuneration for the companies in our sample.

This section reviews the details across all elements of remuneration and incentive design considering benefits, short-term incentives, long-term incentives and share ownership guidelines.

United Kingdom IPO Executive Compensation trends

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.