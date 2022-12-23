In brief

ISS

On 4 November 2022, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) published its 2023 benchmark policy consultation, seeking views on its proposed amended voting policies for 2023. For the UK, with respect to remuneration, the ISS is seeking views on:

Salary increases: A change to the ISS policy on remuneration so that annual increases in executive salary will be expected to be low and lower proportionately than general increases across the broader workforce. Any increase to salary levels should be considered in tandem with the effect this will have on overall quantum. Any "catch-up" increases to reflect earlier pay freezes shall continue to be unsupported by the ISS.

The ISS expects to announce its final 2023 benchmark policy changes in early December and the revised policies, which apply to shareholder meetings on or after 1 February 2023.