The Red Jet Just Got Greener...

As someone who regularly takes the Red Funnel and Red Jet ferries across to the Isle of Wight, the service holds a special place in my family's heart because it signals the start of another adventure on our favourite little island. There are many people and organisations on the island that are trying to improve the environment, not least the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, so it's great to see Red Funnel doing their bit!

A zero-emission, electric, high-speed ferry will be transporting passengers across the Solent from next year. www.bbc.co.uk/...

