Both the UK and EU have seen a number of significant developments relating to environmental regulation throughout 2023 with more updates still to come.

Our Environmental tracker (below) maps out the key developments over last year and coming ahead. The tracker looks at key developments from regulators such as the ASA and CMA including the latest investigations into "Greenwashing" and green disposal claims and other important developments coming down the line such as the Sustainability Disclosure Standards. The tracker provides information on both UK and EU developments to help you ensure your business is compliant.

Click here to view the tracker.

