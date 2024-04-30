ARTICLE

Welcome to the second episode in our Sustainability Insights... in conversation series.

Our second episode of Sustainability Insights ... in conversation charts Kristen Weldon's journey to natural capital in private markets. Simon Witney and John Buttanshaw from Travers Smith's ESG team talk to Kristen about the importance of nature and biodiversity, explore some of the investible opportunities for the private markets, and discuss UK and EU legal and regulatory initiatives.

As Kristen says, there is no net zero without nature, but we have taken nature for granted for too long. Since 1970, wildlife populations have declined by an average of 69%. Today, more than 1 million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction. The private markets have the capital, time and influence to have a real impact, and policymakers are increasing the opportunities to deliver market-rate returns.

