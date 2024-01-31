By John Forbes, John Forbes Consulting LLP

The long-awaited FCA conclusions regarding Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and investment labels have appeared as Policy Statement PS23/16

The components and timetable for implementation have been set out by the FCA in a handy diagram:

IMPLEMENTATION TIMES

In its previous consultation, the FCA proposed an anti-greenwashing rule to be included in its ESG Sourcebook. It will be proceeding with this, and it will be the first part of the package to come into force on 31 May next year.

Detailed guidance will come into effect at the same time. This has been published for consultation. The consultation runs until 26 January 2024.

The contentious product labelling regime has been changed quite a bit, although perhaps not as much as some would have hoped. The three original labels have been renamed and a fourth added. In each case, 70% of the assets of the fund need to match the relevant label. The four labels and criteria are:

Sustainability Focus

Invests in assets that are environmentally and/ or socially sustainable, determined using the robust, evidence-based standard that is an absolute measure of environmental and/or social sustainability.

Sustainability Improvers

Invests in assets that have the potential to improve environmental and/or social sustainability over time, and that are determined by their potential to meet the robust, evidence-based standard of sustainability.

Firms must obtain robust evidence for selecting those assets. Firms must also identify the period of time in which the product and/or its assets are expected to the meet the standard, including short and medium-term targets for improvements (commensurate with the investment horizon of the product).

Sustainability Impact

Invests with an aim to achieve a pre-defined positive, measurable, impact in relation to an environmental and/or social outcome.

Firms must:

specify a theory of change setting out how they expect their investment activities and the product's assets to contribute to positive impact;

specify a robust method for measuring and demonstrating the positive impact of both their investment activities and the product's assets.

Sustainability Mixed Goals

Mixed platter of the other three.

The labels are primarily intended for funds marketed to retail investors, but:

We envisage that the labels may gain importance beyond that, particularly for funds aimed at DC pension schemes. This is a personal view;

The overwhelming majority of retail investors in real estate funds come via model portfolios or discretionary wealth management. These are currently excluded. A separate consultation on this is promised next year. We are not sure how this will interact with the requirement for distributors to communicate the labels and provide access to consumer-facing disclosures to retail investors. The FCA also plans to set up an independent working group to look at how do enhance the skills of financial advisers.

The terms 'sustainable', 'sustainability' and 'impact' (or another variation of those terms) cannot be used in fund names for funds for retail investors. The policy statement sets criteria for the product labelling in five areas:

Sustainability objective;

Investment policy and strategy;

KPIs;

Resources and governance;

Stewardship

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.