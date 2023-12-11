Unprecedented wildfire seasons have devastated properties and ecosystems from Europe to Canada in recent months. As wildfire becomes a global peril of increasing concern, our report explores causes, evolving risks, and solutions for site-specific resilience.

Wildfires dominate headlines, wreaking havoc on properties, health, and ecosystems. In recent months, unprecedented wildfire seasons have left a trail of devastation from southern Europe to northern Canada.

Defined as large, uncontrolled fires that erupt in forests or grasslands, wildfires, also known as bushfires, can be sparked by natural occurrences or human activities like lightning or damaged electricity infrastructure.

Embark on a journey through the insightful revelations shared during WTW's recent Natural Catastrophes Webinar, where specialists delve into the escalating threat of wildfires. This report, a distilled version of the comprehensive webinar held on August 8, 2023, ensures you are well-prepared to navigate the intricate landscape of wildfire risks.

Key highlights from the report

Wildfire Fundamentals: Grasp the fundamentals, from ignition sources to the essential components shaping wildfires.

Life Cycle and Secondary Perils: Gain profound insights into the life cycle of wildfires, uncovering triggers, and understanding secondary perils such as firenadoes and post-fire hazards.

Increasing Risk Factors: Explore the dynamic landscape of wildfire risks, focusing on the severity and extent of burned areas rather than a simple increase in the number of fires.

Risk Identification and Quantification: Learn about advanced tools like WTW Global Peril Diagnostic, designed for pinpointing risk locations. Understand how probabilistic catastrophe modeling aids in estimating potential losses and determining suitable premiums.

Client Case Studies: Benefit from real-world examples illustrating how companies across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Chile, and Australia quantified their wildfire risks. Explore methodologies, outcomes, and insights into risk financing strategies and insurance adjustments.

Strategic Risk Consulting: Uncover the pivotal role of strategic risk consulting, offering a comprehensive approach to risk analysis, hazard modeling, and vulnerability assessments. Understand how this information empowers clients to make informed decisions about mitigation, risk management, and risk transfer.

Alternative Risk Transfer Solutions:Explore groundbreaking parametric wildfire insurance solutions, supported by satellite imagery. Delve into case studies from Chile and Australia to comprehend the flexibility, quick payouts, and effective coverage provided by these alternatives.

WTW Research Network Insights: Access exclusive findings from the WTW Research Network, particularly the Weather & Climate Risk Research Hub. Immerse yourself in the 2023 Natural Catastrophe Review, shedding light on Canada's unprecedented wildfire season and the growing correlation of perils due to climate change.

Webinar recording

self

WTW Wildfire webinar recording - 8 August 2023

