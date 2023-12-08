It is good to see big corporates taking steps to engage in local initiatives but initiated and messaged from a wider, central, strategic level.

Good ESG policies require commitment from both Head Office, leading the campaign, those on the shop floor and working to implement them, beyond just ticking the box, and the proof of their success may also come from the reaction of consumers.

It may be that Lidl is simply focussing on what is already a very popular message around environmental sustainability and that the main focus of shoppers will continue to be pricing and product, but their decision to promote this vision of positive impact should hopefully hold them to account in the future to demonstrate and prove they have achieved results; and if they do lead the way in bringing about efficient change, then they will have something to shout about.

Our Lidl team members are focused on driving positive impact in both our operations and in the neighborhoods we serve www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.