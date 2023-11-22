A group operating out of the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have produced a ceramic material exhibiting a near-perfect solar reflectivity of 99.6%!

An example of a passive radiative cooling (PRC) material, the innovative ceramic mimics the whiteness of the Cyphochilus beetle.

Not only is the solar reflectivity of the ceramic near-perfect, the material also exhibits promising levels of weather resistance and mechanical robustness - all features which allude to the suitability of the ceramic for use in the construction of eco-friendly buildings.

Capable of maintaining the coolness of a building in a diverse range of weather conditions, the ceramic appears to be highly capable of combatting the high demand for other, far more polluting and energy-intensive cooling solutions.

As well as exhibiting favourable properties, the ceramic is reportedly produced via a relatively simple two-step process. As such, this innovative material need not be produced using delicate machinery or costly materials - this production process is therefore highly scalable.

The more scalable the production process, the more widely-available the ceramic, and the greater the overall positive impact of its use on the environment.

This development by CityU researchers is a prime example of the vitally important role technological innovation has to play in the protection of our environment.

Following COP28 later this year, we at Marks & Clerk remain hopeful that numerous other environmentally-friendly technological innovations will come to light.

PRC is considered one of the most promising green cooling technologies for curbing soaring demand for space cooling and reducing environmental pollution, said Professor Edwin Tso Chi-yan, one of the corresponding authors of a paper on the work.

