Following hot on the heels of the nutrient neutrality turn-around, just a couple of weeks ago, the Government is believed to be about to delay the Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) provisions in the Environment Act 2021.

If the government does push back the implementation date for BNG then it is almost certain that the provisions will not be introduced this year.

Essentially the BNG policy will require developers to improve the environment and biodiversity to a point where they are better than they were before the development (more information can be found in this article here). If the delay to implementation does go ahead, then there will be a window of opportunity for developers to build out before BNG is implemented.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.