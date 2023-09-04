Environmental risks are liabilities that can be passed on with property and assets in M&A transactions. If they are not allocated properly, they could hold up or endanger a deal.

In our recent webinar on 28 June 2023, we looked at how environmental risks have become critical in transactions.

We saw how environmental insurance can help transfer the risk, remove sticking points, and bring benefits for both sellers and buyers.

We also explored:

How environmental insurance can help meet ESG requirements.

What questions to ask when carrying out environmental due diligence.

Real-world case studies where insurance helped get deals over the line.

Webinar recording

Managing environmental risks in mergers and acquisitions

We have put together a report providing an overview of the key talking points and learnings from the webinar.

