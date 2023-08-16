UK:
Private Market Impact Investing: A Turning Point - World Economic Forum White Paper
16 August 2023
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith Senior Consultant, Simon Witney, has
contributed to a report by the World Economic Forum – read
the full White Paper 'Private Market Impact Investing: A Turning
Point'.
Impact investments – investments made with the intention
of achieving positive, measurable social and environmental benefits
while generating financial returns – can provide attractive
risk-adjusted gains. These investments can create value for
investors and contribute meaningful solutions to the UN Sustainable
Development Goals.
Originally published 10 May 2023
