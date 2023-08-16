Travers Smith Senior Consultant, Simon Witney, has contributed to a report by the World Economic Forum – read the full White Paper 'Private Market Impact Investing: A Turning Point'.

Impact investments – investments made with the intention of achieving positive, measurable social and environmental benefits while generating financial returns – can provide attractive risk-adjusted gains. These investments can create value for investors and contribute meaningful solutions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Originally published 10 May 2023

