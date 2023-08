ARTICLE

UK: All In A Day's Work: What Is ESG? (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

This month's episode is an introduction to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) for Employers. We will be providing an overview of what ESG is, particularly from an employment perspective. We will also be discussing why a strong focus on ESG can reap significant benefits for employers.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from UK

Financial Conduct Authority Publishes Draft Voluntary Code Of Conduct For ESG Ratings And Data Product Providers Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP On July 5, an industry-led working group convened by the UK's financial regulator published a draft voluntary code of conduct for ESG data and ratings providers (the Code).

Three-part Series: ESG And Employment Law – What This Means For Your Organisation: Part 1 – Environmental Michelmores ‘ESG' (environmental, social and governance) serves as a framework that helps stakeholders analyse the sustainability of a company and its operations.

Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) And Supply Chain Risk Management Fenwick Elliott LLP It is uncontroversial that ESG is a boardroom level issue for many businesses, and this is unlikely to change in the near future.

The UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS): Consultation Response Norton Rose Fulbright On 3 July 2023, the UK ETS Authority (the Authority) published its response to the March 2022 consultation on reforming the UK ETS (the Consultation).

Unlocking Africa's Natural Capital: Investment Opportunities For A Sustainable Future Norton Rose Fulbright With the current rate of nature loss, recognizing and addressing the nature crisis is now critical. Whilst government and public sector initiatives play a significant role in addressing the challenge...