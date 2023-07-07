Environmental, social and governance issues have risen in importance for many reasons and investors have now adopted ESG into the investment process. This comes as no surprise since ESG funds have grown into a multi-trillion-dollar industry.

Along with customers, employees and shareholders, ESG is under particular scrutiny from investors who are looking to companies for a clear picture of their ESG strategy and activities. At the same time, all organisations have their attention on ESG factors, as they journey to improve their strategies and take the right approach for tomorrow's world.

Our three-part guide, 'ESG: The investor perspective', produced in collaboration with Alex Popplewell, formerly of BlackRock, and Scott Evans, of London Business School, aims to provide practical insights for businesses.

In this first part of the guide, we explore the evolution of ESG and how it has shaped the investor mindset, as well as best practice to inform your companies' ESG policy.

Our second part, launching soon, will focus on the importance of disclosure and why businesses should focus on how they're reporting ESG in order to give investors what they're looking for.

Enter your details below to download the first part of our ESG guide.

Please take a moment to review our Privacy Statement. It includes details about the kind of information we hold about you, why we hold it, how we use it, and who has access to it.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.