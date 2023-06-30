ARTICLE

Every April, people worldwide come together to advance sustainability and climate action in commemoration of Earth Day.

Our world needs transformation. It's time for people across the globe to hold businesses accountable for their role in our environmental crisis while calling for innovative solutions. Here at Keltie, we are committed to net zero.

This Earth Day, Keltie is reinforcing our commitment to being transparent and accountable in our efforts to integrate sustainability into our business further—and to challenge ourselves to extend our efforts to move towards a sustainable and climate-resilient future.

To commemorate World Earth Day 2023, we would like to announce the launch of our Diversity, Inclusion, Charity and Environment Committee (DICE). This team of dedicated Keltie employees are on a mission to ensure that we see real change in the areas of diversity, inclusion and sustainability here at Keltie and within the industry.



Since Keltie was founded, the firm has focused on its people and the move away from traditional ways of working in the industry that had many prejudices associated with it.

DICE Committee

Thirty-five years ago, founder David Keltie knew that there had to be a better way of doing things. This is behind the ethos of the DICE committee. Here at Keltie, there is a skillset and interest among teams looking to drive positive change. Our dedicated sustainability team meets regularly to explore client growth areas and educational opportunities for staff.

Keltie wants to be at the forefront of businesses making changes in this area. These include changes in:

the way that we work

the way we interact with each other

the impact we have on the environment

Driving a sustainable future

Watch our video to learn more about Keltie's commitment to sustainability and what we can bring to clients. Hear from DICE's lead, Gemma Christie, about the setting up of the committee. Listen to Joanne Hopley, Partner, discuss sustainable technology, and Tom Franks-Moore, Associate at Keltie, speak about the global climate emergency.

