Forestry is now a billion pound industry and provides more than 30,000 jobs across Scotland. The industry is set to expand with the UK Government's commitment to accelerate tree planting by 30,000 hectares each year by 2025.

Our team has an excellent reputation to assist with forestry matters for a range of different clients depending on their needs.

This can include:

Assisting with the sale of purchase of property to be used for afforestration;

Acting in the transfer of existing forestry and forest portfolios;

Advising forest owners in negotiating contracts with renewable energy developers including option agreements, compensatory tree planting, servitudes, leases and clawback agreements;

Negotiating sporting arrangements for deer control;

Assisting with management services agreements and tree supply agreements;

The interaction of forestry and carbon credits (from both woodland and peatland); and

Ongoing management works in relation to projects on timber haul roads, leases, boundary disputes and third party service agreements.

We can provide advice on the nuances of the differing property systems between Scotland and England and Wales which allows us to provide a full service across the UK.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.