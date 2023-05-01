In a recent webinar, Alva Mather, Jacob Hollinger, Carl Fleming and Parker Lee guided attendees through the unique energy-related challenges and opportunities for alcoholic beverages companies presented by current megatrends relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG), carbon and sustainability.

Some of the significant topics discuss included:

Sustainability Trends Related Trapdoor Risks Sustainability Opportunities Across the Alcohol and Other Industries New Tax Opportunities Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2023 Case Study: Beam Suntory's Renewable Energy-Powered Jim Beam Expansion

Access the webinar and key takeaways.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.