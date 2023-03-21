The International Advertising Association is sponsoring a webinar, "New Developments in Environmental Marketing Regulation -- Europe," which will be held on Wednesday, March 22nd, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The webinar is the first of a three-part series that the IAA is presenting this year on green marketing issues.

In this webinar, lawyers from the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance will discuss the laws governing environmental marketing in Europe, focusing on recent developments, including new laws, regulatory guidance, and decisions from self-regulatory authorities.

The speakers will be:

Brinsley Dresden, Lewis Silkin (United Kingdom)

Jonas D. Gassmann, Vischer (Switzerland)

Hande Hancar, Gun + Partners (Turkey)

Daniel Haije, Hoogenraad & Haak (Netherlands)

I'll be moderating the panel. It should be an interesting session and I hope you can join us!

No pre-registration is required. To join, please come watch us on YouTube, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

