Working in one of Scotland's largest dedicated planning and environment team, advising clients on a wide range of projects in various consenting regimes across the UK. The team regularly advises on planning, consenting and environmental law matters relating to significant and often controversial developments – for example, we have been involved in some of the largest energy projects in the UK. In the recent years, we have helped clients deliver critical electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure, required amongst others to support delivery of renewable generation. We have also assisted clients with delivery of offshore windfarms; onshore windfarms; solar farms as well as hydrogen schemes and battery schemes. We are looking for candidates to join our busy but supportive and friendly team, where no two days are the same. We offer an excellent range of benefits, supportive learning environment, early opportunities to develop client relationships, assistance with career development and opportunities for cross-qualification into other UK jurisdictions.

