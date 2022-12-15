ARTICLE

Do you know your IPCC from your ISSB? Though designed to expedite, acronyms can alienate the audience and risk confusion and misunderstanding. Communication is a vital component of the transition to Net Zero, particularly given law's central role in the fight to tackle the nature and climate crises.

We were delighted to team up with the Legal Sustainability Alliance for this series, where climate lawyers explain commonly used acronyms; breaking down and demystifying the Language of Green. Caroline May, Head of Sustainability, is Co-Chair of the LSA's Board which includes representatives from 15 leading law firms and The Law Society.

