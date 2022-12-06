At Lewis Silkin we are committed to reducing our environmental impact, and have committed to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions in our value chain by no later than 2050, in line with the Science-Based Target Initiative's Net-Zero Standard.
Since Christmas 2021 we have partnered with the charity Hometree to plant a tree for every virtual Christmas card animation that our clients watch. Hometree works to establish and conserve permanent native woodland on the west coast of Ireland.
- Trees planted in 2022: 1100
- Trees to be planted in 2023: TBC
For more information, watch this short video which Hometree filmed for Lewis Silkin in April 2022.
