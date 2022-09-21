UK:
Overcoming Challenges In Reclaiming Carbon Fibres
21 September 2022
Marks & Clerk
In this article published in The Chemical Engineer, editor Adam
Ducket summarises some of the recent developments that have been
made at the UK's National Composites Centre (NCC) in the area
of recycling and reclaiming carbon fibres. A three-year innovation
programme has now been launched to develop such processes.
The impact of these developments is far reaching, not least a
potentially significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from
material manufacturing. In addition, lower-weight carbon fibres
have been shown to have particular utility for hydrogen gas
compression and storage for use within hydrogen powered vehicles.
It will be interesting to follow the development of this innovation
programme over the coming years.
If the technology is showed to work
it could divert carbon fibre from landfill, reduce manufacturing
emissions, and guard against a possible shortage of carbon fibre
with demand for its use in high- and green-tech applications
expected to soar in coming years.
To view the article please click
here.
