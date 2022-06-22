ARTICLE

The Environment Act 2021 is a major piece of legislation which radically transforms environmental governance in the UK. Through four cornerstones the Act:

establishes a new supra regulator

gives the environmental strategy

requires the government to set binding targets

salvages the core environmental principles that were contained in the EU Treaty, which risked being left outside of domestic law post Brexit.

However, the Act goes much further. It contains powers to make detailed regulations in several areas which will continue to emerge over the coming years as it is progressively brought into force. Amongst the many areas that the Act covers are:

Water

Retail/manufacturing

Fast moving consumer goods

Property developers and investors

Automotive

Hospitality

Retail/manufacturing – extending existing obligations on producers of certain categories of goods to pay the full cost of recycling and disposal once they become waste.

We have brought together information on topics such as these through our new Environment Act 2021 Hub, which will be added to as various provisions within the Act come into force.

