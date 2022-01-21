Trade bodies play an important role in getting industry's voice heard. As such, I was really pleased to see that Aine Finlayson of Aggreko is taking up the helm at Scottish Engineering.

Aggreko has long been a flag bearer for modern Scottish industry; applying skill, insight and clever innovation to make sure they succeed in an important engineering market. These qualities are ideally suited for steering Scottish Engineering through dynamic and exciting times.

Scotland has fantastic potential to be at the forefront of the recovery from the global pandemic by engaging with the digital transformation revolution and contributing to the rapidly increasing adoption of low carbon technologies. With a fair wind, the advocacy and leadership of Scottish Engineering can only help.

