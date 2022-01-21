UK:
Change At The Top At Scottish Engineering
21 January 2022
Marks & Clerk
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Trade bodies play an important role in getting industry's
voice heard. As such, I was really pleased to see that Aine
Finlayson of Aggreko is taking up the helm at Scottish Engineering.
Aggreko has long been a flag bearer for modern Scottish
industry; applying skill, insight and clever innovation to make
sure they succeed in an important engineering market. These
qualities are ideally suited for steering Scottish Engineering
through dynamic and exciting times.
Scotland has fantastic potential to be at the forefront of the
recovery from the global pandemic by engaging with the digital
transformation revolution and contributing to the rapidly
increasing adoption of low carbon technologies. With a fair wind,
the advocacy and leadership of Scottish Engineering can only
help.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from UK
The Impact Of Climate Change On Contracts And The Law
Fenwick Elliott LLP
Writing this article, as Jeremy Glover is, just before COP 26 means that it must start and end with the obvious disclaimer that everyone should look out for details of any agreements that are made...
PFAS: The New Asbestos?
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
After years of use in manufactured products, "PFAS", or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are common in the environment. Comparatively little is known about most of them...
"Net Zero By 2050. Blah, Blah, Blah."
Fenwick Elliott LLP
Greta Thunberg did not hesitate to deem the "net zero by 2050" goal of a number of world governments to be no more than an empty catchphrase devoid of any tangible action at the Youth4Climate summit on 28 September 2021.