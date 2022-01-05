UK:
The UK Government Announced Investment Plans For #greeninnovation. Clearwell Technology Will Receive Funding To Develop #newtechnology That'll Remove Greenhouse Gas
The UK government announced investment plans for .
Clearwell Technology will receive funding to develop
that'll remove greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere as
part of the decommissioning of old oil and gas wells:
