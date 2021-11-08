Albert Goodman has made the bold decision to commit to becoming genuinely net zero by 2030. We have done this by signing up to the #RaceToZero through the ICAEW 1000 Accountant's and COP26 small and medium sized business pledges, which require us to cut emissions by 50% by 2030 and be net zero by 2050. We will be going over and above this with our commitment to net zero for 2030.



Operating a business sustainably should be part of the organisation's strategy and a key point on all board agendas, if there is not a commitment from the top, change will not take place. Sophie Parkhouse, Partner

Albert Goodman has made the bold decision to commit to becoming genuinely net-zero by 2030 by signing up to the #RaceToZero through the ICAEW 1000 Accountant's and COP26 small and medium-sized business pledges, both of which require us to cut emissions by 50% by 2030 and be net zero by 2050. However, we will be going over and above this with our commitment to net-zero for 2030.

Many organisations are getting to net zero by making carbon offsets whereas we have decided to change our behaviours and operations between now and 2030 to reduce our emissions as far as possible and only then will we make a carbon offset. We do not have a set in stone plan of exactly how we will achieve this as yet, but what we do have is top level commitment. This is essential to any business if they are to achieve real reductions. It is likely that both legislation and new business solutions, will develop to enforce and solve business challenges in the sustainability space meaning that a fluid plan should actually work in our favour.

In terms of actions to enable us to achieve our commitments we have switched to green energy providers and launched a digital first policy to encourage the good habits which we developed over lockdown, of not printing, posting and using resources and instead using electronic solutions. For the longer term, we are obtaining quotes for solar panels and electric charge points for our buildings but are only at the beginning stages of this.

We have an internal sustainability group who have commenced a number of great initiatives, starting with a 30 day sustainability challenge for our people which was subsequently taken up by ICAEW South West and recently ICAEW Scotland. We have also introduced Teracycle schemes for the recycling of crisp packets, stationery, and confectionary in all offices which also give support to local communities. We conducting regular litter picks in the areas surrounding our offices and have expanded this in Weston-super-Mare to officially adopt a street. More recently we have commencing the payment of cycle rates for our people who wish to travel to local events more sustainably.



Is sustainability a key consideration for your business and your customers?

Absolutely. Many people see sustainability as being green and automatically turn their attention to the narrow scope of CO2 emissions and recycling, however, the concept of sustainable business actually reaches a lot further than this. Organisations should be looking at all of their stakeholders, considering their impact and engagement with those stakeholders, and reflect on whether or not this is in line with how they want to be seen as a business. Operating a business sustainably should be part of the organisation's strategy and a key point on all board agendas, if there is not a commitment from the top, change will not take place.

To ensure that we are well placed to support our clients with their sustainability journeys, we have launched a new line of services covering ESOS and SECR for large organisations that are required to act by the legislation as well as carbon footprinting and Environmental and Social Governance reviews for those who are looking to consider their impact voluntarily.

What future investments are you planning/would like to make?

We are still at the investigation stages in forming our sustainability journey. Our largest emissions are currently as a result of business travel so we are aware that we will need to consider how we can travel more sustainably whilst still providing excellent client service. We also need to engage with our landlords to look at the sustainability of our premises and collaborate with them in order that we reduce the impact our premises have on the environment.

How can the government help make it easier for your firm to take action?

It would be useful to see government support schemes which are aligned to the achievement of net zero and are not counter productive or limiting. For example, current schemes supporting the cost of electric car charge points can only be accessed if the electric charge points are for the sole use of our people as opposed to our clients. This is a limitation as businesses need charge points to be available for all.

