Gatehouse Chambers' Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury Team hosted a #Brew on the Animals Act in September 2021. Henry SlackJasmine Murphy and Emma Woods discuss the latest decisions on the key battle grounds of:

  • Likelihood of serious injury
  • Knowledge of a dangerous characteristic
  • Defences in riding accidents

Click below to watch a recording of the session.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.