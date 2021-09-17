Gatehouse Chambers' Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury Team hosted a #Brew on the Animals Act in September 2021. Henry Slack, Jasmine Murphy and Emma Woods discuss the latest decisions on the key battle grounds of:

Likelihood of serious injury

Knowledge of a dangerous characteristic

Defences in riding accidents

Click below to watch a recording of the session.

