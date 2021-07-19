ARTICLE

In this episode, which concludes our three-part EU ESG Considerations for Beginners miniseries, Akin Gump financial regulatory partner Ezra Zahabi looks at EU ESG developments and risks and what business should know about them.

Among the topics covered:

How the SFDR and the Taxonomy Regulation interact.

EU legislative developments on the ESG front.

Emergent risks and liabilities from the new regulatory framework.

Key takeaways for business.

