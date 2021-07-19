European Union:
Podcast: EU ESG Developments And Risks For Beginners
19 July 2021
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
In this episode, which concludes our three-part EU ESG
Considerations for Beginners miniseries, Akin Gump financial
regulatory partner Ezra Zahabi looks at EU ESG developments and
risks and what business should know about them.
Among the topics covered:
- How the SFDR and the Taxonomy Regulation interact.
- EU legislative developments on the ESG front.
- Emergent risks and liabilities from the new regulatory
framework.
- Key takeaways for business.
